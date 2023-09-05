Man charged with painting racial slurs and hate symbols in Montgomery neighborhood

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police have made an arrest in the painting of racial slurs and hate symbols on cars and homes in a neighborhood.

Police say they’ve charged 34-year-old Stephen Hickey with felony first-degree criminal mischief.

As Action 8 News has reported, it happened in the Dannelly Pines neighborhood near the Montgomery Regional Airport on Saturday, August 26, between midnight and 4:30AM. Residents awoke to find the graffiti on their property.

Police say Hickey was taken into custody by MPD Special Operations teams today and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Police say they’re working with the FBI, which says that federal hate crime charges are forthcoming.

Police say they want to thank the public for their patience and cooperation.