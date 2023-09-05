Pay It Forward: Rico Felder of Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

Rico Felder is a special education teacher at Brewbaker Middle School. And he goes out of his way to help others.

“You’ll see him helping with morning duties, with afternoon duties. He’s here at 6:30, 5:00 in the evening. He’s always here,” said his nominator Tasha Lennear.

Mr. Felder is not just lending a hand, he’s also a mentor to the students.

“Mr. Felder is one of those people you come to work to work with. His helping hand unwavering and he’s so eager to help all the time. You can see a change in the kids, not only does he help them academically, but with life. He helps them with life,” said Lennear.

For Mr. Felder, paying it forward comes easy.

“Fortunately, I’m blessed to be in this position. I think that’s why I’m here. That’s why I was put here to do so, so that’s why I do what I do,” said Felder.