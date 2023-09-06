Driver leads state troopers on chase in Crenshaw County before crashing

by WAKA Action 8 News

A chase involving Alabama State Troopers has ended in a crash in Crenshaw County.

Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the chase started at about 9:24 this morning on U.S. Highway 331 near Highland Home.

Burkett says a state trooper stopped the driver of a pickup truck for speeding. but the driver then sped off, which led to the chase.

The truck crashed on U.S. Highway 331 in Montgomery County. Burkett says the driver and a passenger were both injured and taken to Baptist Medical Center South for treatment.

Burkett says the driver has been identified as 47-year-old Russell Boner of Columbus, Georgia, and the passenger has been identified as 47-year-old Tammie Hartz-Mullin of Jackson, Georgia.

Burkett says once Boner has been released from the hospital, he will be arrested and taken to the Crenshaw County Jail on active felony warrants from the state of Georgia, in conjunction with attempting to elude, resisting arrest, driving under the influence along with several other traffic violations.