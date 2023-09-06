Man found shot on Rosa Parks Avenue in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a man has been found with a gunshot wound on Rosa Parks Avenue.
Police department spokesperson Maj. Saba Coleman told Action 8 News that officers were called to the Montgomery Fire/Rescue station in the 1900 block of Rosa Parks Avenue at about 10:15 last night.
That’s where they found the man, who had a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police don’t yet know where the shooting happened.
Police have released no other information.