Man found shot on Rosa Parks Avenue in Montgomery

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police say a man has been found with a gunshot wound on Rosa Parks Avenue.

Police department spokesperson Maj. Saba Coleman told Action 8 News that officers were called to the Montgomery Fire/Rescue station in the 1900 block of Rosa Parks Avenue at about 10:15 last night.

That’s where they found the man, who had a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police don’t yet know where the shooting happened.

Police have released no other information.