by WAKA Action 8 News

A man on a riding lawnmower has been killed after a pickup truck rear-ended him, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Investigators say 69-year-old Richard Fetner of Lafayette died at around 5:45PM yesterday. They have identified the pickup truck driver as 58-year-old Nathaniel Cole, also of Lafayette.

The crash happened on Alabama Highway 77, approximately eight miles south of Wadley, in Chambers County.