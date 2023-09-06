Sunshine, mainly rain-free, and hot through this weekend

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning was rain-free with sunshine and fair-weather clouds. Wednesday afternoon looks similar, with a very low chance for rain. Afternoon highs range from the low to mid 90s. Wednesday night looks rain-free, though clouds may increase by Thursday morning as a “cold” front arrives. The front may push into southeast Alabama by Thursday afternoon. Isolated showers or storms may develop in advance of the front.

North of the front, drier air ushers into our area. Afternoon temperatures still warm into the mid 90s Thursday. Rain fades away Thursday evening. Friday looks mainly dry and hot with low humidity. High temperatures range from the low to mid 90s. The weekend looks similar- sunshine, fair weather clouds, mainly dry, and hot with highs in the low to mid 90s.

The first few days of next week look mainly dry. Although, the rain chance may rise on Wednesday as another front heads toward Alabama. Temperatures may trend lower next week too. High temperatures may be in the low 90s rather than mid 90s Monday through Wednesday.