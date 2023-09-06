U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell hosts disaster relief update in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Congresswoman Terri Sewell hosted a disaster relief update in Selma to discuss the ongoing recovery efforts in the city.

The city of Selma has come a long way since January 12th. But it still has a long way to go — on the road to recovery.

The January 12th tornado — left a 23 mile path of destruction in it’s wake — and displaced thousands of people — in a matter of minutes.

Nearly eight months later — people are still impacted by the devastation.

“The recovery process is a long process. And that process is definitely a marathon and not a sprint,” said Sewell.

“It takes hard work and dedication, not just from federal partners, but from local, state and federal, as well as our non-profits and our faith-based organizations.”

Sewell says the federal government is committed to helping the historic city rebuild. She brought FEMA — SBA — HUD — and the Delta Regional Authority together in one room with Selma and Dallas County leaders to provide an update on the ongoing recovery effort.

“Let us be clear. There are a lot of people who still need,” she said.

“The needs are great. But I do say also that we are resilient. That we are a strong people. We’ve been through some tough times. We’ll have some more tough times. But we will make it through, ” said Mayor James Perkins, Jr.

Officials touted some of the successes — and acknowledged some of the challenges in the recovery process.

“Knowing where to go to ask for what resource is critically important,” said Sewell.

“We’re here to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Selma and Dallas County after this tremendous disaster.”

The congresswoman also took a driving tour around town — to see the progress being made — in affected areas.