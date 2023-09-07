3 Degree Guarantee: Spirithorse of Prattville gets $1,500 check

by WAKA Action 8 News

We are happy to give away another 3 Degree Guarantee check to a local charity.

The Johnny Adams Law Firm and WAKA Action 8 News are giving a check to Spirithorse of Prattville.

We are presenting a check for $1,500, which is what we raised in August for getting Montgomery’s high temperature correct in our weather forecasts, within three degrees.

Spirithorse is a therapeutic riding center, connecting those who have special needs with horses.

The money will come in handy.

“Food costs for horses have increased,” Gayle Thorn of Spirithorse said. “We have no paid staff. Our paid staff have four legs — our equine therapists. We’re also looking for a new pony to add to our program because we have so many children that have autism and we have seen success with them.”

“It’s great to be a part of an organization like this — a non-profit that helps special needs children,” Johnny Adams of the Johnny Adams Law Firm said.

The Johnny Adams Law Firm and WAKA Action 8 News each chip in $25 every day that our weather team gets Montgomery’s high temperature forecast right, within three degrees.

The money grows during the month, to produce a big check that we give to charities right here in our area.