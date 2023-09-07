Mask mandate implemented at county buildings in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dallas County officials have instituted a mask-mandate at county buildings that deal with the public.

Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn says the policy was put in place — because of an increase in COVID new cases — both nationally — and locally.

Nunn says there have also been some isolated cases — in buildings where county workers and the public interact.

He says the mask-mandate is being done as a precautionary measure to keep people safe.

“At this point in time it is only being taken effect in the government buildings that the public come into. And that will be the three buildings that we have. The courthouse, the annex and the administrative building. These three buildings in which the public come in and we provide services to the public,” said Nunn.

“COVID-19 is back on the horizon. And Pfizer and Moderna will be having a booster shot out, coming out next week. And as soon as it hit the market I will be getting my booster,” said Roosevelt Goldsby.

Nunn says the mask-mandate will remain in place in those buildings — as long as COVID cases continue to climb.