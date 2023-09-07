Missing Person Alert Extended to Help Save Lives

by Teresa Lawson

Missing and endangered people in Alabama now have a better chance of being found safe. That’s thanks to a new piece of legislation enacted by Governor Ivy.

Legislation Act 2023-348 makes it possible for law enforcement to send a nearly immediate alert for any missing person regardless of age or mental compacity which is a major change to how missing cases were handled in the past.

Before this legislation change missing person alerts were only issued for folks who are elderly, under the age of eighteen, missing in the line of duty or with a physical or mental condition that could impair their judgement. Now, once a missing person case is vetted and confirmed, law enforcement along with the fusion center can alert the entire state of a missing person case regardless of age or condition.

Push alerts for missing persons will continue to be sent via FEMA’S integrated public alert and warning system which is the same system currently used for amber and silver alerts.

The new Missing and Endangered Person Alert Criteria went into effect September 1st.