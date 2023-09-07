Troy set to take on #15 Kansas State on Saturday

Troy Football

by Lindsey Bonner

The Troy Trojans will travel to Manhattan, Kansas to take on the fifteenth-ranked Kansas State Wildcats. The Trojans will make the trip out west with a twelve-game winning streak. Troy’s 12-game win streak is the second longest in the country only behind the defending National Champion Georgia Bulldogs.

“They are a top 20 team, and they look like it,” Troy head coach Jon Sumrall said. “They are big, they are physical and they are well coached. If we don’t play a lot better (than week one), it will be a blowout against us. This is a legit top 20 football team, and we’ve got a tremendous challenge and a tremendous opportunity in front of us.”

The Trojans coming off a 48-30 win in their season opener against Stephen F. Austin. Kansas State also coming off a win in their season opener where they shut out Southeast Missouri State 45-0.

Kick-off for Saturday’s game will be at 11:00.

(Information from Troy Athletics)