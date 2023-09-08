LACEUP: Week Two high school football highlights and scores
AHSAA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Week 2 Results
(Thursday and Friday Results, Sept. 7-8)
CLASS 7A
Auburn 28, Dothan 27 (2 OT)
Baker 66, Davidson 28
Central-Phenix City 48, Enterprise 7
Florence 28, Albertville 6
Hewitt-Trussville 42, Oak Mountain 7
Hoover 28, Spain Park 20
Huntsville 31, Grissom 0
Mary Montgomery 28, Foley 7
Prattville 43, Smiths Station 9
Sparkman 21, Austin 18
Thompson 21, Vestavia Hills 3
CLASS 6A
Athens 44, Decatur 16
Benjamin Russell 56, Calera 7
Blount 28, Robertsdale 7
Briarwood Christian 28, Chilton County 10
Clay-Chlakville 46, Pell City 7
Fort Payne 61, Mae Jemison 13
Hartselle 42, Cullman 0
Hueytown 56, Brookwood 0
Lee-Huntsville 46, Hazel Green 21
Mortimer Jordan 58, Gardendale 21
Muscle Shoals 42, Columbia 0
Oxford 42, Shades Valley 13
Parker 49, Jackson-Olin 6
Sidney Lanier 47, JAG 12
Spanish Fort 14, Baldwin County 13
Theodore 39, Murphy 7
CLASS 5A
Arab 21, Douglas 14
Brewer 21, Admore 19
Carroll 27, Rehobeth 14
Central, Clay County 44, Tallassee 7
Charles Henderson 39, Greenville 6
Demopolis 40, Selma 0
Elmore County 35, Sylacauga 7
Eufaula 56, Headland 14
Fairview 56, East Limestone 21
Gulf Shores 31, Faith Academy 16
John Carroll Catholic 45, Fairfield 28
Moody 42, Alexandria 7
Ramsay 55, Jasper 6
Russellville 37, Lawrence County 7
Southside 29, Lincoln 8
UMS-Wright 13, LeFlore 6
Valley 21, Beauregard 14
Williamson 39, Elberta 12
West Point 33, Vinemont 28
CLASS 4A
American Christian 55, Holt 7
Andalusia 56, Dale County 6
Anniston 47, Munford 14
Bayside Academy 27, St. Michael Catholic 21 (OT)
Central-Florence 55, Wilson 14
Cherokee County 35, Good Hope 0
Deshler 55, West Limestone 14
Dora 61, Curry 14
Escambia County 46, Satsuma 6
Geneva 46, Slocomb 41
Montgomery Catholic 56, B.T. Washington 6
Oak Grove 16, Northside 7
Oneonta 43, Hanceville 24
Priceville 48, Madison County 21
Sipsey Valley 70, Dallas County 12
CLASS 3A
Dadeville 26, Weaver 20
Elkmont 44, Phil Campbell 22
Flomaton 21, Hillcrest-Evergreen 13
Geraldine 35, Plainview 3
Madison Academy 26, J.B. Pennington 21
Mobile Christian 38, W.S. Neal 6
Oakman 21, Midfield 12
Opp 19, Northside Methodist 7
Pike County 28, Ashford 13
Providence Christian 38,New Brockton 14
Randolph County 38, Childersburg 28
Saint James 63, Prattville Christian 35
Straughn 46, Daleville 16
Susan Moore 33, Danville 0
Sylvania 23, Piedmont 7
Trinity Presbyterian 43, Southside-Selma 26
CLASS 2A
Ariton 44, Geneva County 6
B.B. Comer 45, Woodland 0
Clarke County 46, Washington County 19Falkville 58, Sheffield 34
Fyffe 53, North Sand Mountain 0
G.W. Long 35, Samson 0
Highland Home 42, Goshen 21
Ider 28, Whitesburg Christian 21
J.U. Blacksher 48, Francis Marion 19
Lamar County 40, Greene County 0
Locust Fork 68, Holly Pond 28
Luverne 42, Barbour County 0
Pisgah 50, Sand Rock 7
Pleasant Valley 34, West End 14
Ranburne 38, Fayetteville 19
Southeastern 46, Gaston 0
St. Luke’s Episcopal 36, Chickasaw 34
Sulligent 49, Cold Springs 8
Vincent 57, Central Coosa 0
Wicksburg 30, Zion Chapel 14
Winston County 62, Carbon Hill 28
CLASS 1A
Addison 54, Cherokee 6
Billingsley 21, Calhoun 19
Coosa Christian 49, Gaylesville 0
Elba 49, Houston County 14
Leroy 41, McIntosh 0
Linden 44, Keith 12
Maplesville 61, Central-Hayneville 6
Marengo 52, A.L. Johnson 16
Meek 62, Waterloo 14
Millry 54, Southern Choctaw 0
Notasulga 50, Autaugaville 12
Pickens County 56, Sumiton Christian 0
Ragland 66, Donoho 0
Red Level 25, Pleasant Home 0
Shoals Christian 50, Phillips 7
Sweet Water 41, University Charter School 6
Wadley 41, Spring Garden 7