Mail delivery driver killed in Covington County crash

by WAKA Action 8 News

A U.S. postal delivery driver has been killed in a crash in Covington County.

River Falls police say the wreck happened just before 10AM today on Alabama Highway 55, about a mile north of U.S. Highway 84.

Police say 32-year-old Hannah Denae Lindsey, a rural route carrier for USPS, was driving a car that was hit by a pickup truck. Investigators say they were both driving southbound when they collided. The driver of the pickup wasn’t hurt, but Lindsey died at the scene.

River Falls police and Alabama State Troopers are working together to find out what led to the crash.