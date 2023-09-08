Mainly dry, sunshine, still hot this weekend

by Ben Lang

Friday morning felt a bit more fall-like across central and south Alabama. Lows fell into the 60s. Friday afternoon looks a bit less hot than Thursday afternoon. High temperatures warm generally into the low 90s rather than mid 90s. The sky remains mostly to partly sunny Friday with no chance for rain. Friday evening looks comfortably warm with 7PM temperatures near 80° as high school football games kickoff. Overnight lows fall into the 60s.

This weekend remains mostly to partly sunny and mainly rain-free with highs in the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. Next week begins mainly dry and hot with highs in the low to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday. Models show another front arriving in Alabama Wednesday. That front may move southeast of Alabama by late next week, resulting in another cooldown next weekend. The front may increase our rain chance and reduce heat a bit Wednesday through Friday.