Change of Command at Maxwell AFB’s 908th Airlift Wing

by WAKA Action 8 News

Brig. Gen. Melissa A. Coburn, 22nd Air Force commander, transferred command of the 908th Airlift Wing from

Col. Craig W. Drescher to Col. Christopher K. Lacouture during a Change of Command ceremony Saturday at Maxwell Air Force Base.

Conducted in the presence of unit members, the change of command ceremony is a military

tradition where the outgoing commander symbolically relinquishes command and authority over

a unit by passing the unit’s flag and guidon unto the presiding officer, who will hand the them to

the incoming commander, thus beginning a new era of leadership for the incoming commander

and the unit.

The ceremony Saturday was of special importance, as the wing is transitioning to a new mission.

Drescher is the last commander to lead the 908th as a tactical airlift wing, and Lacouture is

projected to usher in the helicopter flight training mission.