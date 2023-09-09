Montgomery Firefighters rescue woman in apartment fire

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery Firefighters rescued a woman who was inside an apartment that caught fire early this morning. Around 4am, Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to the 5800 Block of Eagle Circle, and they saw smoke coming from the bottom floor of a 2 Story apartment building. Crews extinguished the fire and found a 30 year old female inside a bathroom in the apartment. The unresponsive woman was rescued and taken outside to a medical team who performed life saving measures. The patient was later transported to Baptist Medical Center. All other apartments were also evacuated, and there were no reports of injuries to civilian or firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Bureau of Investigations