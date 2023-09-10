Mainly dry and hot early this week before a midweek front

by Ben Lang

Sunday was another mainly sunny, hot, and rain-free day. Even though morning lows fell into the 60s, afternoon highs were in the low to mid 90s. Sunday evening looks mainly dry, mostly clear, and warm with temperatures in the mid 70s prior to midnight. Overnight lows settle in the mid to upper 60s. Monday and Tuesday look mainly dry and hot with only stray afternoon showers or storms. Temperatures reach the mid 90s each afternoon.

The rain chance looks slightly higher Wednesday. Models show a front arriving a bit earlier this week than in previous days. It may arrive by late Tuesday. The front could be mostly south of our area by Wednesday afternoon. It may fuel isolated daytime showers or storms Wednesday. Isolated showers or storms appear possible Thursday as the front stalls and washes out near the gulf coast.

The front results in less heat starting Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures may only warm to around 90° Wednesday and Thursday. Our weather pattern may be a bit unsettled late next week into next weekend. Isolated showers or storms appear possible Friday and next weekend. Temperatures may trend cooler Friday through Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.