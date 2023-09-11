Montgomery Fire/Rescue honors lives lost in the 9/11 attacks

by WAKA Action 8 News

The annual 9/11 memorial ceremony was held Monday morning in front of Montgomery Fire/Rescue.

An entire city block was cordoned off for the event.

Fire chief Miford Jordan and Mayor Steven Reed shared their memories and emotions from that terrible day in U.S. history.

“We will never forget the fallen, nor will we forget the dangers that stare you down each and every day, day after day as duty calls because we never know what’s going to come across the radio or what call may be coming in or what you may just drive by on your regular route and decide that you have to address an issue to have someone to sacrifice to make sure they’re okay,” Mayor Reed told firefighters and others in attendance.

The ceremony also paid tribute to 15 fallen Montgomery firefighters with a helmet display and bell ringing that symbolized each person the department has lost.