Prattville remembers 9/11 with Honor and Remembrance Ceremony

by WAKA Action 8 News

Prattville hosted its annual 9/11 “Honor and Remembrance” ceremony at the city’s Public Safety Building on Monday.

City officials say the ceremony remembers the day of the attack and honors the lives of the fallen.

Flags were set up to mimic the World Trade Center Twin Towers. Each flag represented a life that was lost.

“There are flags representing those who died on flights, there are flags representing those at the Pentagon. There are flags representing those in the World Trade Center. And then of course, the first responders who lost their lives as a result of sacrifice in rescue efforts,” Prattville City Council President Lora Lee Boone told Action 8 News.

“I know I sat in front of my television for days and days watching and just seeing how the country just pulled together. And we were very strong at that point in time. And it was sad that all the people that gave their lives did, but I believe their lives were not in vain,” Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie said.

A total of 2,977 Americans died in the attacks on that dark day.