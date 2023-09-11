Salvation Army honors first responders with 9/11 luncheon

by WAKA Action 8 News

In Montgomery, 9/11 isn’t just a day to remember lives lost, it’s also a time to honor those who protect us.

The Salvation Army held its annual First Responders Luncheon at Riverwalk Stadium on Monday. It’s a way to thank area first responders for their service and sacrifice.

The Salvation Army advisory board teamed up with the Montgomery Biscuits baseball team and students from Alabama Christian Academy to thank first responders for their service in the community.

“We need to take time every day to thank them and to show our appreciation to them,” Maj. Butch Frost of the Salvation Army told Action 8 News.

“Our school has a focus on always serving the community and serving others, so it’s a big deal for us to come out here and to pair with the Salvation Army to help, especially on 9/11,” Alabama Christian Academy student Eli Walker said.

About 200 first responders were fed at the luncheon.