Scattered Showers or T-storms Possible This Week

by Shane Butler

The air mass over us is capable of producing scattered afternoon showers or storms. Otherwise, you can expect lots of sunshine and temps in the lower to mid 90s through Tuesday afternoon. A frontal boundary will make a push into the state Tuesday night into Wednesday. It could enhance the development of a few more showers or storms as it passes through our area. On the backside of the boundary, high pressure builds in and we trend a bit drier Wednesday and Thursday. Temps will come down a bit with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. The frontal boundary that passed through the area midweek will stall along the gulf coast. We expect a few waves to move along the boundary and increase the chance for a shower or storm Friday. Another frontal system will make a run at us Sunday into Monday. This front could also help increase rain chances just a bit for Sunday. Looks like temperatures will continue to hover in the upper 80s for highs and lows in the upper 60s.