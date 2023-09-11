Tuskegee gets the win on the road at Kentucky State

Tuskegee Football

by Lindsey Bonner

The Golden Tigers picked up a win in their road opener at Kentucky State 36-10. Tuskegee improves to 2-0 so far on the season.

The score tied 3-3 to start the game, however, the Golden Tiger’s offense was able to get going and score 3 unanswered touchdowns to take the 23-3 lead. Then, with only 1:42 remaining in the first half linebacker Malik Moore’s interception return made it 30-3 at half.

The Golden Tigers would go on to produce 314 yards of total offense. Quarterback, Bryson Williams accounted for 87 yards and a touchdown through the air. Wide Receiver Antonio Meeks led the way in receiving with three catches for 38 yards. The running back room was led by Chase Sellers who had eleven carries and 72 yards.

Tuskegee’s defense also had a great performance forcing two turnovers and eleven tackles for loss, which included five sacks.

Tuskegee returns to action Saturday September 16th for their home opener against Central State. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.

(Information from Tuskegee Athletics)