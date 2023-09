by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police are investigating a wreck that left a man dead.

Police say at about 1:15 this afternoon, they were called to a three-vehicle crash in the 3900 block of Mobile Highway.

They say the driver of one car involved, 52-year-old Douglas Zeigler of Montgomery, suffered life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing and no further information is available.