The Alabama National Fair Celebrating 70 years

by Teresa Lawson

The Alabama National Fair is celebrating its 70th consecutive year. Fair organizers say this year features new rides, new food vendors, enhanced security and serving a great cause. All in an effort to create a safe enjoyable environment for everyone.

On the first night, October 5th, you can enjoy ‘The Taste of the Fair’. For just $30 you can go around taste all thefair food.

A few of the new exhibits include a water circus, K-pop and sensory Sunday which features less noise and loud music specifically designed for children with autism.

Monies raised are donated to The Cancer Wellness Foundation to help raise awareness and find a cure.