Two Alabama Soccer Players earn SEC Weekly Honors

Alabama Soccer

by Lindsey Bonner

Alabama’s Gianna Paul and Coralie Lallier earn SEC Weekly Honors. Paul picked up SEC Offensive Player of the Week while Lallier earned Freshman of the Week honors.

Paul picks up the honors after her goals scored during the Tide’s win against Southern Miss and their tie against North Carolina. Lallier picks up Freshman of the Week honors after her preference in the net.

(Information from Alabama Athletics)