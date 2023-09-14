More corrections officers added to help improve state prisons

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The effort to address overcrowding — and severe staff shortages — in the state’s prison system continues to move forward.

The Alabama Department of Corrections has added 60 new corrections officers to its ranks.

It’s part of a three-point plan to improve conditions at state prisons.

ADOC Commissioner John Hamm says the best way to fix a staffing shortage — is by adding more staff. Sixty new corrections officers were added to the department Thursday morning in Selma.

“There’s no secret that we have a staffing issue. So, this provides individuals coming on the department that they need to protect staff, citizens and the inmates,” said Hamm.

Bryant Crum of Montgomery is one of the new officers.

“I’m going to play my part. And just come to work. Be professional. Respect everybody. And learn as much as I can,” he said.

Hamm says over the past few months — the department has actually begun to make some headway — with its staffing issues.

“We’ve actually been trending in the positive — where we’ve been actually retaining more than we’re losing,” said Hamm.

“The bonuses and the pay was a nice incentive,” said Crum.

“I really feel like they are headed in a good direction.”

Along with the addition of more officers and better pay — ADOC is also building two new prisons.

The new facilities will help improve living conditions for state inmates — as well as the work environment for C-Os.

“We feel like we’ve had our issues. We still have them, we’re working on them. But the Alabama Department of Corrections is turning a corner,” said Hamm.

The ADOC is starting another academy class in October. And officials say four classes are planned for next year.