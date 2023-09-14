Tickled Pink Expo Impact for Alabama Cancer Patients

by Teresa Lawson

The “Tickled Pink Women’s Expo” is just around the corner and all of us here at Action 8 News are excited for our 9th year of helping fight against cancer. For several years years we’ve geared up to help all those fighting the good fight against breast cancer and this year we’re looking forward to our annual tickled pink event to support the cancer wellness foundation.

Fighting cancer takes a strong mind, a strong heart, a strong support system and a strong willingness to survive. Action 8 News is here to help those who are in that fight with support and monetary funds. Our Tickled Pink Expo helps the Cancer Wellness Foundation provide patients with needs such as medication and fuel.

The Cancer Wellness Foundation assists patients suffering with all types of cancers not just breast cancer– and although there’s no cure for cancer, yet, regular check ups, eating well and lifestyle prevention helps.

We hope to see you at this year’s “Tickled Pink Women’s Expo” on Saturday, September 30th.

from 9 to 3 at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.