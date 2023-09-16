Landmarks Foundation brings River Region chefs to Old Alabama Town for Oyster Festival

by WAKA Action 8 News

Lightning Line and The Landmarks Foundation held Montgomery’s first ever Oyster Festival at Old Alabama Town. The event featured one of Alabama’s best kept secrets, our state’s oysters. Nine chefs from around the River Region prepared the oysters for people to taste. Oysters were roasted, toasted, and stewed for the event. The gates opened at 3:00pm with musical act King Bee.

Ella Martin, the event coordinator for the Landmarks Foundation says, “We are going to apply the money that we’ve raised today to help preserve Lucas Tavern. It is the oldest building in Montgomery County. It was built in 1819.”

Margaret Traylor is a tour guide at Old Alabama Town, and she says, “It’s just perfect! I do tours down here and people come here because they like history, so it’s an easy job. They come here because they like this type of situation, so it’s easy for us to come up with something that everybody can enjoy and everybody seems to be having a good time.” By hosting the event, the Landmarks Foundation hopes people will recognize their efforts to preserve and protect Montgomery’s historic buildings and heritage.