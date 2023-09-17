Dogs and their owners enjoy Bark in the Park at Fort Toulouse

by WAKA Action 8 News

Some fluffy, four-legged friends had an exciting Sunday – The Humane Society of Elmore County held its yearly Bark in the Park at Fort Toulouse. This was the 17th annual Bark in the Park for the Humane Society of Elmore County. All proceeds made will go back to help the shelter care for animals.

Sunday’s event included venders for people who wanted to shop for pet products, as well as food and lots of activities for the canines and the humans. There was even a microchip clinic, a pet parade, and a Blessing of the Pets. And of course, some of the furry friends who attended were up for adoption.

If you missed out on the Bark in the Park event and would like to donate, contact the Humane Society of Elmore County at elmorehumane.org