by WAKA Action 8 News

The Davis Theatre hosted a 100th birthday celebration for Hank Williams. Many fans showed up to see the blue Cadillac he died in and honor Hank’s memory. The Hank Williams Museum also held a Showcase of Music by various artists including Gene Watson, Jason Petty, and Zachariah Malachi and the Nashville Counts. The musicians played his much loved hits and talked about how he inspired their own music.