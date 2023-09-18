Crenshaw County deputies need help solving Andalusia man’s mysterious death

by WAKA Action 8 News

Crenshaw County Sheriff’s deputies need your help in finding out what caused a man’s mysterious death.

They want to know how 25-year-old Joseph Cody Wayne Williamson of Andalusia died.

As Action 8 News has reported, deputies were called Thursday night, September 14, around 10:30PM to the 19000 block of Andalusia Highway after receiving a report that a male was lying in the roadway.

Investigators say Williamson died of “major injuries” but have not described what happened to him.

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information to come forward and tell them what you know.

If you have any information, contact Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.

Law enforcement agencies say they are committed to treating all provided information with confidentiality. They encourage the public to come forward with any tips, regardless of how minor they may seem.