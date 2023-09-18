Thousands of dollars donated to help two Selma area fire victims

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

People in the Selma-Dallas County community have rallied around two families — who recently lost everything they own — when their homes were destroyed in separate house fires.

The generosity of kind-hearted people has given both families something that can’t be destroyed by fire.

“Hope! Hope, cause that I did not have at the beginning. I did not have it,” said Evonne Thomas.

“I was like, “What we gon’ do?! What we gon’ do?!”

Thomas and her family are still living in a hotel — three weeks after a fire destroyed their home. But the room they all stay in now — is a little bigger — and has two beds — instead of just one.

“Oh, that’s a blessing. That’s a blessing.”

A blessing made possible through the kindness of others.

A go-fund-me page set up to help the family of five in this time of need has raised nearly $6000 dollars.

“That let us know that there is a God. And that we not was in this alone,” Thomas said.

A go-fund-me page set up to help another fire victim has raised over $2600 dollars.

Savannah Tower is deaf — and her family includes ten kids.

Melinda Peterson lives across the street from where they use to lived.

“I just heard this explosion. And I went, “Oh my God!” This is, something’s on fire. And then I just called 911,” said Peterson.

Area churches have also donated food, clothes, shoes and other items to both families.

“It is a devastating time for them. And we have to think that, if it was us, we would want someone to reach out to us,” Peterson said.

The Tower family go-fund-me page is at gofund.me/64a50316.

The Thomas family go-fund-me page is at gofundme.com/f/with-shelter-food-clothes-and-house.