City Implements Operation Hot Wash to help Detain Suspects

by Teresa Lawson

The streets of Montgomery may feel a bit safer as the Montgomery Police Department takes aim at removing suspected criminals and bringing them into custody. Operation hot wash is a joint venture between the Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery Sheriff Department, U.S. Marshals, ALEA and the FBI just to name a few agencies. They all came together to bring individuals wanted for crimes to justice.

Hot Wash describes the active practice of law enforcement officers communicating with one another across agencies to catch those suspected of crimes. From July 16th to July 29th of this year the operation took suspects in a large range of criminal activity off the streets resulting in 78 physical arrests all in an effort to keep the city

safe.

Operation Hot Wash is orchestrated in secrecy with undisclosed locations, unknown dates and times of year only known to certain members of law enforcement ensuring a safe community. Chief Albert says these inter-agency investigations and arrests will continue periodically.