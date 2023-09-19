Manhunt underway after suspect in chase flees on foot

State troopers are looking for a suspect after they say the driver fled on foot following a chase.

According to officials, a trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency attempted to stop a Kia Sportage around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning for speeding.

The driver failed to stop and eventually fled on foot which resulted in a manhunt.

Troopers say the incident occurred on Rifle Range Road near Dozier Road in Elmore County.

ALEA Troopers are currently on scene along with ALEA’s Aviation Unit searching for the individual.

