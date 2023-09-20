EPA Investigates Alabama Coal Ash Toxin Dangers

by Teresa Lawson

Coal ash is what is left when coal is burned to generate electricity. In Alabama this ash is then placed into un lined pits near our rivers and covered with water.

The EPA is cracking down on the harmful effects that coal ash may be rendering to Alabama communities. The agency promising earlier this year to regulate coal ash facilities that are found in violation of the law.

According to reports Alabama is the only state in the south east where coal ash is still stored in un-lined pits.

In some other states like North Carolina and Virginia coal ash is disposed of in dry-lined landfills away from rivers or recycled into cement or concrete.