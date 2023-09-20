Montgomery police officer hurt in chase that ended with wreck

by WAKA Action 8 News

A Montgomery police officer has been injured after a chase ended in a wreck.

According to Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Montgomery police, ALEA and the State Bureau of Investigation’s Narcotics Division were working a joint operation involving four-wheelers and stolen vehicles.

As part of that, a state trooper tried to pull over a car on Audubon Street for not having a tag. Burkett says that led to a chase.