Montgomery police officer hurt in chase that ended with wreck
A Montgomery police officer has been injured after a chase ended in a wreck.
According to Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Montgomery police, ALEA and the State Bureau of Investigation’s Narcotics Division were working a joint operation involving four-wheelers and stolen vehicles.
As part of that, a state trooper tried to pull over a car on Audubon Street for not having a tag. Burkett says that led to a chase.
A Montgomery police officer responded to help with the case, but Burkett says the suspect crashed into the officer’s vehicle.
The officer has been identified as D’Anthony Green, who was taken to Jackson Hospital and is responsive.
Burkett says the suspect was arrested on East 3rd Street, and has been identified as 35-year-old Richard Moore of Montgomery. Action 8 News is awaiting updates on the charges he may face.