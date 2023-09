by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a 16-year-old’s shooting death.

Police say a 16-year-old male was shot just before midnight last night in the 3200 block of Cloud Street, which is between Lower Wetumpka Road and Fairground Road.

Police have released no other information about his death.

If you have a tip to help in the investigation, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.