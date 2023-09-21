Disable veteran in Marion unable to get city water connection

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A disabled Army veteran in Marion — says he’s been waiting for over a year to get city water at his house — along with three other families.

David Ewing and his wife Dawn live in the Marion city limits — but they haven’t been able to get city water at their home — no matter how hard they try.

“We been dealing with the issue for the last, over a year now,” said Ewing.

“I don’t understand how someone could go fight a war like my neighbor has, and be given an opportunity just to live, just to survive,” said Vincent Smith.

“The basis of life is water. How can he live with his family without water?”

“You gotta have water to wash and bathe,” said Ewing.

So he drives 12 and a half miles — to a free flowing artesian well on Harrell Farm Road in Suttles. Spends two hours filling up a 200 gallon water tank. Then drives back home and pumps the water into a bigger water tank.

“I go get 200 gallons at a time and bring over here and pump it. And I do that two or three times a day about every three days or so,” he said.

Ewing says he’s not trying embarrass — or make anyone look bad by speaking out. He’s just hoping someone who can help — hears about what’s happening and steps in.

“Would it cost a little? Yes. But will it make a difference in someone’s lives? Yes,” said Smith.

Ewing says has exchanged emails with Mayor Dexter Hinton regarding the issue. He says he also tried to take the issue before the city council — but none of the council members — showed up for the meeting.