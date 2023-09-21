I-Team Cold Case: 2014 murder of Rahulkumar Patel

by Jerome Jones

On the evening of Sunday, July 13, 2014 26 year old Rahulkumar Patel was working his regular shift at the

Troy Highway Package Store when a man robbed the store and shot Patel.

The crime happened at about 9:11 p.m.. Patel was pronounced dead on the scene.

Security camera footage and witnesses described the robber as possibly a black male, 5’5″ to 5″8″ with a slim build and medium complexion. The robber was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, white and blue shoes with red soles, and had a purple shirt wrapped around his head concealing most of his face.

He was also armed with a handgun of unknown make and model.

Nearly 10 years later, police have not found the suspect.

The FBI’s Central Alabama Task Force and Crimestoppers have combined to offer a $10,000 reward for information that can lead to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect.

If you have information that could help with the investigation, call Central Alabama Crimestoppers at 215-STOP. You could also download their p3tips app to anonymously submit information.