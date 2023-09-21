Montgomery Whitewater classes teach kids how to kayak and become kayaking instructors.

by Estee Morrison

An after school program at Montgomery Whitewater is teaching young people how to kayak and become kayak instructors. The four week class is a way to get middle school and high school students outside and into the water.

The instructors teach the 11 to 17 year-olds the ins and outs of Class 2 through 4 rapids in the park’s safe and controlled environment. All of the gear they need is included. Whitewater rafting and paddle sports have not been widely available like this to students in our area. This program not only develops confidence and physical fitness, but also inspires a life-long interest in an outdoor lifestyle. The seven students that we met – who are in week two of their class – told us how much they love learning cool maneuvers and learning how to navigate the rapids in a safe way.

Fourteen year-old Isaiah Russell says, “My mom brought up this idea to go kayaking every Thursday and I said ‘know what? sure!’ At first I wasn’t really into it, but then I suited up and tried out the first lesson, and I kind of really like it because the teachers are really nice here.”

Paul Belle Isle is a kayaking instructor, and he says, “I think it builds skills that they can use while on the water but also in their life. Whether that’s risk management, fear management, teamwork, learning to ask for help, learning how to deal with stressful situations. I think it translates really well to becoming a more adept person in life.” Samuel Jokinen is thoroughly enjoying the class. He says,” Like just learning how to go down the rapids and also learning how to wet-exit and getting out of the water in your kayak. Learning how to move your kayak properly, it’s really really fun.”

The cost of the four week class is $200 dollars, and the only requirements are that kids must be competent swimmers with an adventurous attitude. For more information about the next session, go to montgomerywhitewater.com