Death investigation opened after Troy police officer dies unexpectedly

by WAKA Action 8 News

A police officer with the Troy Police Department has passed away.

Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green said 48-year-old Elijah Rouse died unexpectedly at his home in Brundidge Friday.

Chief Green said the department has opened up a death investigation, but no foul play is suspected.

Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said Rouse was a great police officer, father and family man.

“He was always cheerful and had a smile on his face,” said Chief Barr. “He was a good man that committed his life to service in his community and to his fellow man. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Please keep his family and our department in your prayers during this difficult time.”

In addition to the Brundidge Police Department and the Troy Police Department, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the Pike County District Attorney’s Office and the Pike County Coroner’s Office assisted in the investigation.