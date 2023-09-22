Sunshine, warm afternoons, mild nights Friday and this weekend

by Ben Lang

Friday morning was mainly sunny across central and south Alabama. That warmed temperatures from the 60s at sunrise to the low 80s by midday. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 80s Friday afternoon with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Friday evening looks pleasant for high school football or otherwise, with temperatures in the 70s during game-time. Friday night looks mostly clear and mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Pleasant fall-like weather continues through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday look rather sunny and warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 60s each night. Chances for rain return to Alabama next week. However, rain coverage may remain spotty, with only isolated showers each day. Some sunshine likely remains in the mix next week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.