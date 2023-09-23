Lane closures to begin on I-85 starting Monday for road project

by WAKA Action 8 News

Lane closures will begin on I-85 South starting Monday for a road project.

The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin a project to add an auxiliary lane stretching rom Exit 11 (Chantilly Parkway) to Exit 9 (Taylor Road).

The auxiliary lane will allow traffic entering the interstate at Exit 11 to travel and exit the interstate at Exit 9 without merging into the flow of traffic.

Stretching a distance of approximately one mile, the auxiliary lane would be similar to the one that runs from Taylor Road to Eastern Blvd.

Lane closures are permitted Sunday to Thursdays from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly for delays and be mindful of equipment and people working in the work zone.

The approximate $2 million project was awarded to Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc., out of Dothan, Alabama, who had the lowest bid that met the project requirements.

The project is expected to be completed Spring 2024.