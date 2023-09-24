Rain chances return this week, but far from a washout

by Ben Lang

Sunday was a very warm day across central and south Alabama, with above-average high temperatures for this time of year. Highs were in the upper 80s to low 90s. Plenty of sunshine filled the sky during the day, but clouds increased, especially in west Alabama, during the afternoon. However, these clouds produced no rain. Some clouds remain in the mix Sunday night, with mild overnight lows in the mid and upper 60s.

Rain chances return to Alabama this week. However, they remain limited each day. Stray showers appear possible Monday. Isolated showers appear possible Tuesday. However, many locations remain rain-free each day. For locations that see rain, it probably lasts a short time. There could be a fair amount of sunshine outside of the few showers that form. Temperatures warm into the upper 80s to perhaps low 90s each day in the rain-free spots.

Isolated showers form Wednesday and Thursday. There could be a bit more cloud-cover in the sky, especially Wednesday. That limits high temperatures to the mid 80s each day. Rain coverage becomes spotty again Friday. The weekend looks rain-free, with sunshine and some fair-weather clouds. Afternoon temperatures reach the mid 80s Friday through this weekend, with lows in the low 60s.