District Four Runoff Election Just One Week Away

by Teresa Lawson

Montgomery’s district four is facing a runoff election in just one week. To determine who will be West Montgomery’s next city council representative.

In past years West Montgomery has been a beacon in the city. But in recent years crime has escalated, businesses have closed and this area has been seemingly forgotten, Now two candidates are hoping to take the reins and bring West Montgomery back to its full potential.

Franetta Riley and Kahlia Bell and both hoping to bring their skill sets and passion to the west Montgomery community.

Both candidates are hopeful to fill The City Council seat. The seat was left vacant by Audrey Graham, who served district four for five years.