Pay It Forward: Jimmy Barnes of Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

Medical Outreach Ministries is a non-profit clinic that provides care for many of the most medically vulnerable citizens in our community. Jimmy Barnes is the resources coordinator. We are told he goes out of his way to help others.

“The work he does here is phenomenal,” said Darrell Bowden. “He does so much for so many people in the community, and the Medical Outreach Ministries, itself, for so many people that normally wouldn’t have insurance or wouldn’t have access to medication and just helping receive medical attention. That’s what this place is for, and he’s such an amazing man. He’s so well deserving of it.”

Barnes says he doesn’t see it as just a job.

“I just do what I do every day because I love it. These are my patients, my babies, and I just love serving them and just taking care of them,” said Barnes.

For all Jimmy Barnes does for his patients and the rest of the community, today Stewart Vance of the Vance Law Firm is paying it forward to him.

As for his advice when you come across someone in need….

“Put yourself in their shoes. Sometimes when you realize that somebody just needs help, you know, it’s not always their fault. Just have to trust in God that whatever you do for them, that it’s for Him,” said Barnes.