Clouds Wednesday, mainly dry through the weekend

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning was a bit gloomy compared to Monday and Tuesday. Cloud-cover was widespread, and Wednesday afternoon may remain mostly cloudy. That likely limits high temperatures to the low and mid 80s. Isolated showers may form among the clouds, but may only amount to some raindrops for a short time. Most locations remain rain-free. Clouds may break apart further overnight, with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Some clouds fill the sky Thursday and Friday, but appear very unlikely to produce rain. Some sunshine remains in the mix each day too, with highs in the mid 80s Thursday, and upper 80s Friday. The weekend looks mostly sunny and rain-free with highs in the mid 80s to upper 80s. The first few days of next week look mostly sunny, rain free, and trend warmer with highs in the upper 80s.