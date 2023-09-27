Court Square fountain returns to downtown Montgomery

by WAKA Action 8 News

The historic fountain at Court Square in downtown Montgomery is back in place after a restoration.

As Action 8 News reported, in June the city said the fountain’s statue needed to be sent to Alexander City to be restored after several small defects were discovered that are associated with its age. During the process, zinc priming was applied to protect the metal from corrosion, followed by a prime coat and finish.

The fountain is a historic landmark that has been a centerpiece at the lower end of Dexter Avenue for decades.

The city said the project was a significant undertaking, but was essential to ensure the longevity of the statue. Once the repairs and refurbishment were completed, the fountain was reassembled and tested for water flow and pressure before it was reinstalled.