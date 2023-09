Jason Jackson named the 2023 ABCA/Marines National Assistant Coach of the Year

Alabama Baseball

by Lindsey Bonner

Since 1999 the American Baseball Coaches Association has been honoring assistant coaches around the county. After leading the Alabama Crimson Tide to a 13-6 record and an NCAA Regional appearance during his time as the interim head coach, Jason Jackson earned the award for the division I level.

Jackson is the first Alabama assistant coach to win the award.

(Information from Alabama Athletics)