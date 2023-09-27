Man charged with stabbing his grandfather in Millbrook

by WAKA Action 8 News

Millbrook police have charged a man with stabbing his own grandfather in a possible dispute over household chores.

Police Chief P.K. Johnson says officers were called to a family dispute in the 3600 block of Brookwood Drive on Saturday. That’s where he says they found 73-year-old Mervin Brown of Millbrook with a stab wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery in critical condition.

Johnson says 24-year-old Cameron Jackson of Millbrook was arrested and charged with one count of domestic violence first degree (assault) and one count of domestic violence third degree and taken to the Elmore County Jail.

“According to witness statements, this assault stemmed from a verbal altercation between Mr. Jackson and his mother over his failure to assist with household chores. The altercation apparently turned physical at some point, which resulted in law enforcement being called to the scene,” Johnson said.

“The victim, Mr. Brown apparently attempted to restrain Jackson until law enforcement could arrive, at which point Jackson allegedly produced a knife, stabbing his grandfather in the abdomen. Witnesses also stated that Jackson allegedly continued the assault, kicking his grandfather (Brown) after he was on the floor.”